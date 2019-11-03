Conning Inc. Trims Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 7,926 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $481,187.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,337 shares of company stock worth $4,476,810 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.