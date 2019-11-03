CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Coal Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CCR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCR shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,297,112.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

