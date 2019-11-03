Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.79% of Consolidated Edison worth $249,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

NYSE ED opened at $91.12 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.