Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.71.

Corteva stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,080,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,785. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

