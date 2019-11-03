Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COST. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

COST stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

