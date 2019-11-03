Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cowen by 286.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,352,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Cowen by 672.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 585,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cowen by 34.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 254,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cowen by 131.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 429,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 244,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cowen has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.72 million. Cowen had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

