Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CACC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.50.

CACC stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.04. 68,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.62.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

