Credit Suisse Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $94.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Eaton by 8.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 60,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Eaton by 1.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 103,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

