Credit Suisse Group Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $90.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. 646,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,080. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $90.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

