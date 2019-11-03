Credit Suisse Group Cuts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,800

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,840 ($37.11) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,781.80 ($36.35).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,260.50 ($29.54). 10,206,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,314.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,426.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 26.09 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion and a PE ratio of 910.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 61.24%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Neil A. P. Carson acquired 16,000 shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.