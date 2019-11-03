Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,158. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 45.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,998,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,436 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 95,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 257.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 228,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,237.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

