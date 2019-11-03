Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 371 ($4.85) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 407 ($5.32) price target (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.97) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market cap of $976.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

