Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $258.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.29 million and the highest is $260.20 million. Criteo reported sales of $271.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $947.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.60 million to $970.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $960.17 million, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,816. Criteo has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Criteo by 40.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,863,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,517,000 after purchasing an additional 820,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Criteo by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 886,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,340,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 264,952 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 264,113 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.