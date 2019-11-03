Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$10.82 on Friday. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$9.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

