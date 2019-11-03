CryCash (CRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,932.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, CryCash has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $263,694.00 and $11,932.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryCash

CRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash.

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

