Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cryolife by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 52,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cryolife by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRY. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cryolife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

CRY stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a PE ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.