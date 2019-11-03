Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 669,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,701. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

