Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.53.

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.57. 1,937,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.50. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.4% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

