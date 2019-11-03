CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) versus Cumulus Media (OTCMKTS:CMLS) Head to Head Analysis

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CUR Media alerts:

This table compares CUR Media and Cumulus Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Cumulus Media $1.14 billion 0.17 $757.58 million N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than CUR Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CUR Media and Cumulus Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumulus Media 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cumulus Media has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than CUR Media.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A N/A Cumulus Media 8.76% 20.45% 4.37%

Risk & Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats CUR Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for CUR Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUR Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.