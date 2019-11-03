Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $255,420.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul J. Ferdenzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $251,298.45.

CW opened at $140.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $94,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

