CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of CVS Health worth $192,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 56,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.