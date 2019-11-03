CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.49, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

