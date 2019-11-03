Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,444.34% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,737. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $683.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $75,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $276,885. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

