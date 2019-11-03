DA Davidson Comments on Blackbaud, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLKB. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $85.35 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3,870.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,878,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,395,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after acquiring an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.