DA Davidson Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $300.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.78.

AAPL stock traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.82. 37,737,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. The company has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

