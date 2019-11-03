DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.25. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.51. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

