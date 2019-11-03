DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 8,320 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 8,120 ($106.10) to GBX 8,320 ($108.72) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 9,500 ($124.13) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,232.25 ($107.57).

DCC stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,310 ($95.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,220 ($94.34). The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,018.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,889.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

