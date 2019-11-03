Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,507,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,404,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $155.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.