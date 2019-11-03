Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $127,000 Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

