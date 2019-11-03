Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $69,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

