Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 522,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,291.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,146 shares of company stock worth $4,521,833. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

