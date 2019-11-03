Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Set at $47.00 by Barclays

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. 73,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.