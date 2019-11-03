Deutsche Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.84 ($28.89).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.17 ($32.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 50.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.63. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1-year high of €28.81 ($33.50).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.