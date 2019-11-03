Deutsche Bank Analysts Give The Western Union (NYSE:WU) a $25.00 Price Target

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) received a $25.00 price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

NYSE WU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,371,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,753. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $150,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,630. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

