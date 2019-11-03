Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.48 ($7.54).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DBK stock opened at €6.60 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.81. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.