Deutsche Bank Lowers Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TIF. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $107.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Shares of NYSE TIF traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. 3,753,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,806. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $130.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

