Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €18.00 ($20.93) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.70 ($19.42).

LHA stock opened at €15.76 ($18.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.27. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

