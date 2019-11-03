Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,443.46 ($44.99).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON DGE traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,154 ($41.21). 2,818,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,220.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,318.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,627 ($34.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48).

In other Diageo news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total value of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 250 shares of company stock worth $851,244 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

