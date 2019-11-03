Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Down 13%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI)’s stock price traded down 13% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 178,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 85,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.