Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. 106,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,941. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a P/E ratio of 292.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGII. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.