DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.87.

DLR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.80. 1,491,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,741. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

