DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $153,034.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00219221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01406393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00120027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Cryptopia and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.