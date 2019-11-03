Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $30.64. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 2,915,009 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

