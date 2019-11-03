Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.34.

DLTR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,281. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after buying an additional 1,124,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after buying an additional 2,816,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,287,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,618,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

