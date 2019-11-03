Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q4 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

NYSE:D traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

