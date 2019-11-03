Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $208.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after acquiring an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 318,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

