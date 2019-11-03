Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after buying an additional 268,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,195,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 116,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.