Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 137,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,616. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dorman Products by 160.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

