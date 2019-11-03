Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in argenx were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.70. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $150.92. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

