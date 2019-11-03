Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

